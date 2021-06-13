Carney: New priorities will guide conservation for next 5 years

The second priority goal stated in our plan is to increase the use of grassed waterways as a way to allow excess surface water to exit a field without causing severe erosion and gullies. Too often these scars on the landscape are just filled in every year with tillage that hides the true cumulative soil loss. We have been fortunate this spring to have not had heavy rainfall events so far. But we will, and the damage in areas that should be covered by vegetation is often hidden by growing crops during the season.

We want to educate landowners about the devastating cost of this resource (asset) loss and about the many cost share programs available that will help to defray the construction costs of a properly designed grassed waterway. Most areas where a waterway should be may be enrolled in a continuous CRP contract where there is cost share, incentive payments, and a yearly rental payment to defray the cost of lost production or rent. Waterways do need to be maintained. Our office can also help you improve an existing waterway that is no longer doing its job.