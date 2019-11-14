{{featured_button_text}}

Thanks to Tom Andersen for dropping by and sharing this photo of his grandson A.J.

A.J., from Thornton, caught a 39-inch muskie on the grade at Clear Lake on Nov. 2. He woke up his grandpa to go fishing, Tom Anderson said, despite the wind and cold.

Anthony James, 13, of Thornton with his muskie.

He gets his love of fishing from his grandpa, Tom said.

