A quiet paddle on the Winnebago yields charming encounter

Since mid-January I have been keeping an eye on an owl cave on the Winnebago River. It is a real joy to watch what I believe are the same pair of great horned owls keep their territory and raise another family. Seeing various types of evidence of another family this year, but no babies, it was just 3 days ago when I confirmed a pair of baby owlets. This is the 10th consecutive year I can personally verify. Makes me wonder how many years passed before I became aware.
Yesterday I silently floated, eddied out, and stared at an empty grotto for nearly a half hour. Imagine my disappointment with no owlets in sight. I scanned every square foot of the nearby area, thinking the now "branchers" had left home. Abandoning hope and about to paddle on, I hear a disturbance behind and above me and before I could turn to look, an owlet awkwardly winged his way over my head and across the river. I think HE got nervous while intently examining ME.
As he aimed for a perch in a tree, it reminded me of a young child on a bicycle learning to stop. When to slow down, how much and where to steer, when and where to put a foot or both feet down. Chose nice, green soft grass to stop in the event of a tip over or crash. The shaken owlet chose a sturdy branch, not too thin in case of a miss; near a forked branch in the event the claws didn't grab so maybe the outstretched wings would catch onto one of the branches; one wing too high, the other too low, possible individual wing feathers spread incorrectly; what does he do with this tail? It appeared to be a disaster in the making.
His landing was such a clumsy and unskilled incident, it was quite entertaining and nearly comical. Realizing he actually stayed on the intended branch and getting settled, he acted as if nothing at all went wrong. His body language boldly stated:
"No embarrassment here," "Don't I look quite statuesque," "Why don't you go look for my sibling now?"
I could not find him.
So, we enjoyed each other's company for another half hour, and the seemingly confident owlet was not about to give me a visual demonstration of the audible disturbance that tipped off this entire experience.
Dale Mills is the owner of the Cupola Inn B&B in Nora Springs and an avid paddler.
