A quiet paddle on the Winnebago yields charming encounter

Since mid-January I have been keeping an eye on an owl cave on the Winnebago River. It is a real joy to watch what I believe are the same pair of great horned owls keep their territory and raise another family. Seeing various types of evidence of another family this year, but no babies, it was just 3 days ago when I confirmed a pair of baby owlets. This is the 10th consecutive year I can personally verify. Makes me wonder how many years passed before I became aware.

Yesterday I silently floated, eddied out, and stared at an empty grotto for nearly a half hour. Imagine my disappointment with no owlets in sight. I scanned every square foot of the nearby area, thinking the now "branchers" had left home. Abandoning hope and about to paddle on, I hear a disturbance behind and above me and before I could turn to look, an owlet awkwardly winged his way over my head and across the river. I think HE got nervous while intently examining ME.