Osage 63, Northwood-Kensett 18
The Osage wrestling team kicked its season off with a resounding 63-18 win over Northwood-Kensett on Thursday night. The Green Devils captured 11 match victories, eight of them on forfeits.
Nicholas Fox, Joe Sullivan, and Noah O'Malley all won, Fox and Sullivan on falls and O'Malley by a 10-3 decision over Vikigns' wrestler Josiah Kliment.
Three Vikings wrestlers walked away with wins. Caden Schrage beat Osage's Spencer Adams in 18 seconds on a fall. Gideon Rollene beat Keaton Muller on a fall at 54 seconds, while Treycen Rollene did so at 56 seconds.
Both schools will wrestle on Saturday, as Osage will compete at Independence High School, while the Vikings will wrestle at St. Ansagr.
