The final Friday Night Out will be held 5-9 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 9 in Osage City Park.
The popular event features live music, free kids’ activities, and area food and beverages vendors.
This month's entertainment will include a performance by area trio Paul Weitzel and The Hats.
The event is hosted by the Osage Chamber of Commerce.
Lisa Grouette is a Photographer/Breaking News Reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach her at 641-421-0525.
