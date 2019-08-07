Paul Weitzel and The Hats

Paul Weitzel and The Hats, left to right, Weitzel, Jeremy True and Dan True, will perform at Osage's Friday Night Out on Aug. 9.

The final Friday Night Out will be held 5-9 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 9 in Osage City Park.

The popular event features live music, free kids’ activities, and area food and beverages vendors.

This month's entertainment will include a performance by area trio Paul Weitzel and The Hats.

The event is hosted by the Osage Chamber of Commerce.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Lisa Grouette is a Photographer/Breaking News Reporter for the Globe Gazette. Reach her at 641-421-0525.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Photographer / Breaking News Reporter

Load comments