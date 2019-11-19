The Osage Women’s Connection Dinner Party will meet at 6:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 3, at the Osage VFW, 3693 North Highway 218.

It is guest night and the theme for the evening is "Picture of Life."

Speaker for the evening will be Angie Huffman. She will be sharing her Santa Claus Collection

The special feature will be inspirational speaker Judi Rauscher, of Sioux Falls, South Dakota. She will be speaking on, "Leaving Behind the Negatives of Life & Focusing on God's Developments."

The menu will be Scalloped Potatoes, Ham, Green Beans, Horn Rolls, Cake and Beverage.

For reservations call, Lelani at 736-4027 or Cathy at 641-732-4441 for reservations by Friday, Nov. 29.

