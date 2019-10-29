The Osage Women’s Connection Dinner Party will meet at 6:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 5, at the Osage VFW, 3693 North Highway 218.
It is guest night and the theme for the evening is "Joy in the Journey."
Speaker for the evening will be Suzanne Berg. "Take Off" with this flight attendant as she journeys from the party scene and mental breakdown to her ultimate joyful destination.
The special feature will be Raymond Berg - "Rock & Roll Reverie.” He has played guitar for over 50 years and has been inducted into the Minnesota Rock Hall of Fame.
The menu will be catered by Windy Tree Catering. The menu is Hot Beef Sandwich, Corn, Lemon Bar and Beverage.
For reservations call, Lelani at 736-4027 or Cathy at 641-732-4441 for reservations by Friday, Nov. 1.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.