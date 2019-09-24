The Osage Women’s Connection Dinner Party will meet at 6:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 8, at the Osage VFW, 3693 North Highway 218.
The theme for the evening is "Living Life Together."
Speaker for the evening will be Lori Boruff, Aledo, Illinois. She is a life coach, author, national speaker, and radio host who offers hope when life hurts.
She will interact with her audience, sprinkling humor on the lighter side to living life together. Lori challenges those that are hurting to find purpose in their pain.
The special will be Chelsea Rowcliffe, with Mitchell County Conservation. Her program is titled, "Autumn Leaves."
The menu is a potluck provided by the Women's Connection Planning Team with cake and beverage
For reservations call, Lelani at 736-4027 or Cathy at 641-732-4441 for reservations by Friday, Oct. 4.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.