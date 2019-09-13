Osage 3, North Butler 0

The Osage volleyball team walloped North Butler on Thursday night, beating the Bearcats in straight sets by scores of 25-6, 25-11, and 25-13. 

Juniors Paige Kisley and Danielle Johnson each had good days at the line, finishing with 13 and 12 kills, respectively.Freshman Jaden Francis and junior Ellie Bobinet led the Green Devils with nine and eight apiece, with Bobinet contributing 34 assists. 

Osage will host a volleyball tournament on Saturday. 

