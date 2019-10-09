Osage 3, Northwood-Kensett 0

The Osage volleyball team had a memorable senior night on Tuesday, sweeping aside Northwood-Kensett by set scores of 25-10, 25-14, and 25-7 for their 27th victory of the season. 

Juniors Paige Kisley and Danielle Johnson tied for the team lead with nine kills. Melanie Bye had a team-high 18 assists. The Green Devils will play again on Saturday, in a tournament at Mason City. 

For Northwood-Kensett, it was the sixth straight loss in a tough season. The Vikings will play again next Tuesday against North Iowa. 

