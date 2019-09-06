Osage 3, Saint Ansgar 0

The Osage volleyball team won another decisive match, as the Green Devils beat the Saints 3-0. 

The Green Devils won the first set 25-11, won the second set 25-13, and then walloped the Saints in the third set 25-6. The Green Devils have yet to lose a set this season. 

Juniors Danielle Johnson and Paige Kisely both put dominant performances, as they each finished with 12 kills. Junior Ellie Bobinet had an impressive 41 sets in the game.

Osage will play its next match on Thursday, against North Butler. 

