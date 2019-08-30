Osage 3, Newman Catholic 0: The Osage volleyball team came out on top Thursday, dominating the Knights in three sets by scores of 25-7, 25-14, and 25-9.
Juniors Danielle Johnson and Paige Kisely did the lions share of the scoring, as they each contributed 13 kills, while sophomores Meredith Street and Kaebre Sullivan each had eight.
Junir Ellie Bobinet had an impressive 40 assists, out of 43 total for the team. Bobinet also had a team-high four assists.
The Green Devils are 1-0 on the season, and will face Central Springs on Tuesday. Newman Catholic's next game will be on Tuesday at North Butler.
