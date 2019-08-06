The regular meeting of the Osage Unit #278 American Legion Auxiliary was held on Tuesday, July 9, 2019, following a 6:30 p.m. desert. President Tiare Channel called the meeting to order. A motion was made by Adrienne O'Neil and seconded by Sharon Anderson to dispense with a quorum. Roll call was taken and the minutes of the last meeting were read and approved. Dee Onken gave the treasurer's report. No card report was given in the absence of Chaplain Millie Mullenbach. Communications were as follows: A thank you from the family of Louise Hinrichsen.
Department of Iowa convention will be held in Des Moines on July 19, 2019, through July 21, 2019. Dee Onken and Jeannie Parcel will be our unit's delegates.
A reminder that the 101st National Convention will be held in Indianapolis on August 23-29, 2019. This will mark the American Legion Auxiliary's 100th anniversary. Our new National President, Nicole Clapp's homecoming will be October 3-6, 2019 at Meskwaki Casino and Hotel in Tama, IA.
Sue Johnson made a motion to accept the slate of officers for the coming year, Jacque Martin seconded and Fourth District President, Mary Mooberry installed the new officers as follows: President Tiare Channel, First Vice Presidents Sue Johnson and Julie Voaklander, Second Vice President Jacque Martin, Secretary Mary Low, Treasurer Dee Onken, Chaplain Millie Mullenbach, Sargeant at Arms Sharon Anderson and Nancy Malmin, and Historian Heidi Feekes.
Meeting adjourned at 8:00 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.