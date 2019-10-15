The regular meeting of the Osage Unit #278 American Legion Auxiliary was held on Tuesday, September 10, 2019, following a 6:30 p.m. desert. President Tiare Channel called the meeting to order. A motion was made by Sharon Anderson and seconded by Dee Onken to dispense with a quorum. Roll call was taken and the minutes of the last meeting were read and approved. Dee Onken gave the treasurer's report. Chaplain Millie Mullenbach gave the card report, which included a get well card to Kari Pilgrim, a sympathy card to Kathy Wolfeil, and a get well card to Georgia Fangmeier.
Mention was made of upcoming events including membership supper to be held on November 2, 2019, and November 10, 2019, will be the celebration of the ALA 100th birthday. Betty McCarthy was asked to issue a 100th birthday proclamation for the auxiliary birthday celebration.
Discussion was held on the spring county meeting. The Fourth District Fees and Contribution form was reviewed. It was decided that we make the same contributions in 2019 as we did in 2018. Also it was decided to order 100 small poppies for the upcoming year.
A motion was made by Adrienne O'Neil and seconded by Jacque Martin that a recent funeral luncheon donation be deposited into the Girls' State fund.
Dee Onken reported on national convention.
Meeting adjourned at 8:20 p.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.