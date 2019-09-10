The regular meeting of the Osage Unit #278 American legion Auxiliary was held on Tuesday, August 13, 2019, following a 6:30 p.m. desert.
President Tiare Channel called the meeting to order. A motion was made by Sharon Anderson and seconded by Julie Voaklander to dispense with a quorum. Roll call was taken and the minutes of the last meeting were read and approved. Note Sue Johnson has been added to the Executive Board due to the passing of Sandra Heckstein. Dee Onken gave the treasurer's report. Chaplain Millie Mullenbach gave the card report, which included sympathy cards and memorials to the families of Louise Hinrichsen, Mary Mackin and Sandra Heckstein.
A request from the National Child Safety Council and Osage Police Department was read and a motion was made by Sharon Anderson and seconded by Sue Johnson we make a donation to this organization.
Dee Onken reported on the American Legion of Iowa Department Convention. The American Legion Auxiliary Department President this year will be Kelly Elliott. The auxiliary slogan will be "100 Years of Service, Not Self." The symbol will be angels and colors red, blue and gold. This year's membership goal for our unit will be 203. Awards/certifications of appreciation were presented to the following members: Dorothy Popp for Americanism report; Julie Voaklander Children and Youth Program; Tiara Chanel for most outstanding unit National Security Program runner-up for her salute to Leon Arickx; Heidi Feekes, historian, first place senior division unit scrapbook and the entire unit received a certification of achievement for their auxiliary emergency fund. The 4th district obligation fees were reviewed totaling $422.15 this year.
A motion was made by Susan Johnson and seconded by Millie Mullenbach the donation made from a recent funeral luncheon be divided 50/50 to girls' state and merit award funds. Nancy Malmin and Julie Voaklander will be auditing books in the near future. Discussion was held regarding the Autumn Artistry luncheon, which will be served on September 21, 2019 at the Legion hall. Adrienne O'Neil presented an update on the Quilts of Valor. Cards were handed out with instructions on how to nominate veterans to receive a Quilt of Valor.
Poppy chairman, Sue Johnson, reported on the success of this year's annual poppy drive. A total of 6 members qualified for the M. Myrton Skelley award, which is granted to those members who took in donations of $50 or more. Those recipients are as follows: Marcie Intorf, Millie Mullenbach, Jacque Martin, Heidi Feekes, Betty McCarthy and Sue Johnson.
Meeting adjourned at 8:45 p.m.
