The regular meeting of the Osage Unit #278 American Legion Auxiliary was held on Tuesday, Nov. 12, following a 6:30 p.m. desert.
President Tiare Chanel called the meeting to order. A motion was made by Sharon Anderson and seconded by Sue Johnson to dispense with a quorum. Roll call was taken and the minutes of the last meeting were read and approved. Dee Onken gave the treasurer's report. Sue Johnson gave the card report in Chaplain, Millie Mullenbach's absence. This consisted of a sympathy card and memorial to Helen Schmidt in memory of Richard Schmidt, the Lois Eidness family, the Keith Olson family and a sympathy card to the family of Anna Pickar.
First Vice President, Sue Johnson, reported 116 meals were served at the membership supper including 46 take outs.
Jacque Martin made a motion and Sue Johnson seconded our unit give a monetary donation to the Veteran's home in Marshalltown in lieu of cookies this year. President Tiare discussed candidates for girl's state. Our unit will be sending one girl to Girls' State this year. Sharon Anderson made a motion and Sue Johnson seconded we send in the registration for the one girl.
The Legion Auxiliary Christmas party will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 10. Each member is asked to bring a "regifted" item for the gift exchange and also encouraged to give a donation for new kitchen supplies for the Legion. All members are invited to attend a fun evening of games and snacks.
Meeting adjourned at 7:45 p.m.
