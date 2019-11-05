The regular meeting of the Osage Unit #278 American Legion Auxiliary was held on Tuesday, October 8, 2019, following a 6:30 p.m. desert. First Vice President Sue Johnson called the meeting to order. A motion was made by Jacque Martin and seconded by Julie Voaklander to dispense with a quorum. Roll call was taken and the minutes of the last meeting were read and approved. Dee Onken gave the treasurer's report. Chaplain Millie Mullenbach gave the card report, which consisted of a get well card being sent to Tiare Chanel.
Nancy Malmin reported that the Autumn Artistry luncheon went well with approximately 67 people served. A motion was made by Julie Voaklander and seconded by Jacque Martin that the auxiliary split the cost of the Autumn Artistry ad for the newspaper with the Legion. Also a motion was made by Millie Mullenbach and seconded by Jacque Martin that we reimburse Vanessa Onken for her donation of meat, onions, tomatoes, lettuce and sour cream for use at the luncheon.
This year's membership supper will be held on 11/02/2019. This delicious meal of turkey and dressing and the trimmings is free of charge to all Legion and Legion Auxiliary members who have paid their 2020 dues. The meal is open to nonmembers also at a cost of $8.00.
A reminder that the Fourth District Fall Conference will be held at Mason City on 10/19/2019 at the All Vets Center.
Meeting was adjourned at 7:55 p.m.
