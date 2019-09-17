Looking for a place to have lunch during Autumn Artistry? Osage United Church of Christ, 630 State Street, will be open for lunch.
From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. (or until supplies run on), on Saturday, Sept. 21, the church will served sliced pork sandwiches, baked beans and bars. The cost is $6.
The church will also be holding a silent auction for three prints created by local artist Ed Souder. All of the funds raised will go to help the church with its mission and ministry.
