Looking for a place to have lunch during Autumn Artistry? Osage United Church of Christ, 630 State Street, will be open for lunch.

From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. (or until supplies run on), on Saturday, Sept. 21, the church will served sliced pork sandwiches, baked beans and bars. The cost is $6.

The church will also be holding a silent auction for three prints created by local artist Ed Souder. All of the funds raised will go to help the church with its mission and ministry.

Get Breaking News delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments