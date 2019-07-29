The Minnesota Twins and Twins Community Fund in partnership with have selected the Osage 12U softball team as the recipient of a Youth 1st Team Award for their outstanding sportsmanship during the 2019 Behind the Mask Tournament, hosted by Southern Star Softball.
The Youth 1st Team Award recognizes positive behavior from players, coaches and everyone associated with the team (parents, fans and spectators).
Additional sponsors included Youth 1st, Federated Insurance, Jostens, Pearson, Cashwise, Bennerotte & Associates, Jaguar Communications, The Retrofit Companies, US Bank, Owatonna Motor Company, Profinium and Minnesota-USA Softball.
