Osage students get Big Brother for Christmas

In the spirit of the season, students in the Big Brother Big Sister program give the gift of time. But their efforts are not just for Christmas.

The Osage Community School District follows the traditional practice of pairing a high schooler with a much younger student. This bonding is mutually beneficial.

Just a few of the Big Brothers and Big Sisters in this seniors-only program include Cade Machin, Cully Driscoll and Samantha Brandau.

Cully Driscoll

Driscoll almost missed his opportunity – while he knew about the program, he did not attend a participation meeting. Afterward, other students asked why he was not there, and he began to regret his decision. Teachers told him he would be a great big brother. He changed his mind.

This is his first year in the program. His student, Boone Adams, is in third grade. Adams was also a Little Brother in first grade.

“I don't really have any set duties as a Big Brother other than interacting with my kid and just being someone they can talk to and have a break from school with,” Driscoll said.

“He’s really nice,” Adams said of Driscoll. “He normally wants to do whatever I want to do, but sometimes I want to know what he wants to do.”

They play Battleship and build with Legos. Adams is looking forward to Christmas break, but he will miss his Big Brother.

Driscoll sees Adams every Tuesday. It is not much, but it is enough. “It’s the perfect amount of time,” Adams said. According to Driscoll, he offers Adams a reprieve from everyday expectations. He is a shoulder to lean on and a voice of affirmation. Driscoll has been there, and he understands.

“School isn't always a young student’s favorite thing and they can get overwhelmed, so this helps break up their day in a positive way,” he said.

“I think he has some fun too, just like I do,” Adams said. “He really enjoys it. He’s an awesome Big Brother.”

The experience is inspiring, and Adams said he plans to be a Big Brother when he gets older.

Adams also helps Driscoll, who describes Adams as creative, energetic and funny, and someone who can be engaged in a real conversation. Sometimes he teaches Driscoll something he did not know.

Driscoll sees himself as from a different generation as his student, though they are both Gen Z.

“It’s fun for me to be able to interact with a young kid again,” he said. “Because it’s something I don’t normally get to do.

“My first day meeting Boone, one of the first things I got asked was if I knew what the Pythagorean Theorem was. I had to pause to think and to be honest, I couldn't think of what it was at the time. He then went on to tell me that it was A squared plus B squared equals C squared.”

Cade Machin

For Machin, Big Brother Big Sister was a beacon brought to him from Lincoln Elementary School. It shined its light like the Christmas star.

Imparting the message of hope was principal Greg Adams and counselor Erin Bremer. Machin listened intently to that message, and it inspired him to do more, to give his time to a student that needed a Big Brother. It was the selfless act of giving.

“I decided to get involved to give back to the school, and to have a positive impact on a younger student,” Machin said.

Machin’s Little Brother is kindergartner Brantley Lambert.

For Machin, the main lesson he teaches his student is that board games are still relevant. They are not just for the young. They include checkers and Chutes and Ladders and everything in the middle – from catching a mouse in an elaborate trap to forming a monopoly.

“Every week we play a different game,” Machin said. “He picks up on each board game rather quickly, which impresses me.”

“I like that he plays games with me,” Lambert said. “I like helping set them up.”

Machin is also just there to talk, to learn from his student, who is imbued with the eternal optimism of youth.

“Brantley has helped me strive to be a better role model for all younger students,” Machin said. “I hope that I can continue to have a positive impact on my Little Brother and I hope that my time with him can help him improve as a student.”

Lambert would still like more time with Machin. “I want to see you over Christmas break,” Lambert tells Machin. “I’ll tell you where my house is.”

Samantha Brandau

Every week, Brandau sees a little girl in first grade. “I have always been aware of this program, because I knew of people who participated in it when they were seniors,” Brandau said of her inspiration for joining the cause.

“The program stopped for a while because of COVID-19, but started up again this year. When Mrs. Bremer and Mr. Adams came to the high school to talk about it, I knew I wanted to do it. I enjoy spending time with little kids and helping them out.”

Every Friday, Brandau journeys north to Lincoln Elementary School to spend her study hall with her student. They play board games and color pictures. They talk about how their day is going, and their favorite part about that day.

“For me, being part of the program just means I get to help a student,” Brandau said. “No matter if it is something as little as just teaching them a game or something as big as showing them what it looks like to be a nice person."

“Some of my favorite qualities about my student are the fact that she is very loving and caring. Whenever I go, she welcomes me with a big hug and holds my hand all the way to the library. She also likes to take charge and know what is going on," Brandau said. “My student has helped me by showing me to care for everyone. She talks to everyone she sees no matter where she sees them or who they are.”

It is difficult to be inclusive at any age, and that is something Brandau and her student can teach each other.

“My goal is to just help my student as much as I can, whether it’s with homework or just everyday skills,” Brandau said. “I hope I bring a little bit of fun to her life, as well as showing her what a good role model looks like.”