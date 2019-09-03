The Cedar Valley Quilters Guild is inviting everyone to join them on a bus trip to 9 Iowa quilt shops on Friday, October 11 and Saturday, October 12.

The $150, 2-day trip includes hotel, a cheese and cracker party and supper on

Friday as well as breakfast and lunch on Saturday. Please bring a brown bag lunch for Friday.

Shops on Friday include Sew and Sew, Lone Rock, Tillies, Fort Dodge,

The Wise Monkey, Denison and Log Cabin Quilting, Elk Horn. Saturday’s stops include Off the Rails, Bondurant, Quilters Cupboard, Ankeny,

Quilting Connection, Ames, It’s Sew Tempting, Story City and Hen and

Chicks, Conrad.

The bus will leave from Osage and include a pick-up stop in Mason City.

For registration or additional information, contact Connie Jensen at 492-490-0826.

