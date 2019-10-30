Mitchell County Historical Society Museum

The Mitchell County Historical Society Museum is located in the Cedar River Complex in Osage.

Mitchell County Historical Museum is housed in the Cedar River Complex and is one of five sites comprising the Mitchell County Historical Society.

Guests will enjoy a locally-curated collection of antique and vintage items, including a vast rotating collection of clothing, commerce and household equipment, Pioneer-era artifacts, and historically significant memorabilia, as a gift shop.

Displays are updated throughout the year, and visitors will currently find a special WWI tribute alongside the permanent and rotating exhibits.

Museum hours are Wednesday-Sunday, 1-5 p.m. Admission is free, but donations are always accepted. The Cedar River Complex is located at 809 Sawyer Drive, Osage.

For more information about this or other sites within the Society, visit www.mitchellcountyhistoricalsociety.org or the Mitchell County Historical Museum Facebook page.

