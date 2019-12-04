Osage 67, Newman Catholic 11
The Osage girls basketball team opened its season with a definitive win against Newman Catholic on Tuesday.
Osage dominated in the first half, outscoring Newman 42-10. The Green Devil's defense held the Knights to one point in the second half.
Osage will play Central Springs at home on Friday. Newman Catholic hits the road on Friday to play North Butler.
