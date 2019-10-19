Osage 52, Lake Mills 13

The Osage football team crushed Lake Mills on Friday by a score of 52-13, as the Green Devils won their fourth straight game, and also clinched a share of the district title. 

Junior quarterback Collin Muller went 21-of-38 through the air for 386 yards passing, with five passing touchdowns, all to senior Thor Maakestad.

Maakestad finished with nine receptions for 204 yards. 

Running back Zach Williams also had a big day, taking the ball 18 times for 103 yards. 

After losing their first four games of the season, the Green Devils have won all four of their district games. They will play for an outright title next week, when they take on Aplington-Parkersburg. 

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments