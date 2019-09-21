Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 28, Osage 20
The Garner-Hayfield-Ventura football team beat Osage by eight points on Friday, as the Cardinals improved to 2-2 on the season.
Senior quarterback Landon Dalbeck threw for just 64 yards for the Cardinals, as the running game powered the team to victory. Senior Jared Shaw led the way with three touchdowns, and 144 yards on 26 carries, while junior Joe Pringnitz carried the ball 22 times for 95 yards.
For the Green Devils, the game was another chapter in their tough start to the season. Junior Spencer Mooberry rushed for a team-high 87 yards on 11 carries, while Zach Williams carried the ball 17 times for 56 yards.
Mooberry put up big numbers as a receiver, with seven catches for 164 yards, while senior Thor Maakestad caught the ball five times for 133 yards.
With the loss, Osage fell to 0-4 on the season. They will play at Denver next week, while the Bulldogs will host Algona.
