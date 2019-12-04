Osage 73, Newman Catholic 19
The Osage boys basketball team opened its season with an overwhelming road victory against Newman Catholic on Tuesday.
The Green Devils outscored the Knights 50-9 in the first half.
Osage senior Jonah Bluhm led scoring with 32 points, shooting 14-17 from the field. Both teams grabbed 18 total rebounds.
Osage will play Central Springs Friday at home. Newman Catholic will play at North Butler on Friday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.