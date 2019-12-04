Osage 73, Newman Catholic 19

The Osage boys basketball team opened its season with an overwhelming road victory against Newman Catholic on Tuesday. 

The Green Devils outscored the Knights 50-9 in the first half.

Osage senior Jonah Bluhm led scoring with 32 points, shooting 14-17 from the field. Both teams grabbed 18 total rebounds. 

Osage will play Central Springs Friday at home. Newman Catholic will play at North Butler on Friday. 

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments