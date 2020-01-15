Osage boys basketball defeats Newman for fourth-straight win

Osage 74, Newman Catholic 64

The Osage boys basketball team picked up its fourth-straight win Tuesday at home.

The Green Devils built their lead in the first half and, despite the Knights gaining ground in the third quarter, held on for a ten-point victory, their 11th for the season.

Osage senior Jonah Bluhm led the Green Devils with 24 points, hitting four 3-pointers. Senior Thor Maakestad followed with 16 points, hitting 11-12 from the free throw line.

Newman Catholic senior Sammy Kratz scored 16 points for the Knights, shooting 7-11 from the field and grabbed 11 rebounds. Freshman Max Burt scored 15 points.

Osage will play at Central Springs on Friday. Newman Catholic will play North Butler at home on Friday.

Osage 47, Hampton-Dumont-CAL 26

The Osage boys basketball team scored a 21-point victory over the Bulldogs on Monday night, 47-26.

Senior Jonah Bluhm led the way for the Green Devils with 23 points, while also collecting seven rebounds.

The Green Devils' defense dominated in the first half, allowing just six points to the Bulldogs. Osage improved to 10-1 on the season, while Hampton-Dumont-CAL fell to 2-7.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0