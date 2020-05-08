Your right to stay at home: Letter

I would like to ask everyone who does not want the economy opening back up here in Iowa why they feel that way? No one is going to make you leave your home. Almost everything you need can be delivered.

Governor Reynolds' county by county opening is safe and cautiously being done. North Iowa is safe, as Cerro Gordo County, which has had only 14 cases and at least 12 if not by now all 14 recovered, along with no new cases for well over 2 weeks.

The other counties that surround us have for the most part had 5 or fewer cases. No one in our area has died from COVID-19. Knowing this, and if you’re still afraid to leave your home, you’ll probably never again feel comfortable doing so because the virus will always be around. If a vaccine comes about eventually, it’s unlikely to be any more effective than the flu vaccine. So if you remain scared of this virus, stay home, but don’t make the rest of us suffer. It doesn’t make any sense, and many of those in our community need to get back to work and resume their lives.