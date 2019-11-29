{{featured_button_text}}

Quid Pro Quo is defined as a favor or advantage granted or expected in return for something.

Try this one. Democrats to whistleblower: Give us testimony against the evil President Trump and we will set up a Go-Fund Me account for you worth hundreds of thousands of dollars. Well, so far it has over $225,000 in it.

Second example, Christine Blasey Ford worked this scam with her false accusations against then-Judge Brett Kavanaugh in his SCOTUS confirmation hearings to a tune of $850,000.

Go ahead and send a few bucks for the cause. Be a true patriot ... smh.

Pat Ropella, Mason City

