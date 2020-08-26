Why wasn't USPS ramping up, not down? Letter

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It is troubling to consider that the USPS may find itself hamstrung in accommodating an anticipated and significant increase in the number of general election voters choosing to vote by mail-in ballot. Even if routine replacement/removal of USPS equipment and assessment of USPS facilities and staffing is normal during normal times, these are not normal times!

The pandemic has forced citizens, businesses, and government entities to carry out activities differently, with the goal of protecting people and holding back infection rates until a vaccine is available or until the virus spread is reduced to a level that is no longer problematic. It is not surprising that many Americans are looking into safer ways to cast a ballot. At the same time, I assume that state and county officials want to protect both voters and poll workers, and also address a potentially shrinking number of volunteer poll workers who still feel comfortable giving their time to accommodate a stream of in-person voters during a long voting day.