Why should we erase history?: Letter

Reply to Shane Lantz commentary in the Globe Gazette regarding school mascots:

I'm reasonably certain that the Native American students that were subjected to "stereotypical Native American imagery & mascots," who were reported by the American Psychological Association to have fewer achievement-related goals & lower self-esteem, were also victims of other environmental circumstances of perhaps even more influence.

The Indian history in our state (even Iowa is named after the Ioways) should not be forgotten. Why should we erase that history from future generations? Not all of the history is good, i.e. the Spirit Lake Massacre, but even they have many plaques & memorials placed by the DAR to remind everyone of that history. Should we pretend it never happened? Should we forget the Holocaust? It's history! "Culturally abusive"? How is practicing good sportsmanship & having pride in our extracurricular activities culturally abusive?