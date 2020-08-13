Why should we erase history?: Letter

Reply to Shane Lantz commentary in the Globe Gazette regarding school mascots:
I'm reasonably certain that the Native American students that were subjected to "stereotypical Native American imagery & mascots," who were reported by the American Psychological Association to have fewer achievement-related goals & lower self-esteem, were also victims of other environmental circumstances of perhaps even more influence.
The Indian history in our state (even Iowa is named after the Ioways) should not be forgotten. Why should we erase that history from future generations? Not all of the history is good, i.e. the Spirit Lake Massacre, but even they have many plaques & memorials placed by the DAR to remind everyone of that history. Should we pretend it never happened? Should we forget the Holocaust? It's history! "Culturally abusive"? How is practicing good sportsmanship & having pride in our extracurricular activities culturally abusive?
I know certain things are sacred to the Indians, but I've also noticed that they still make and sell such things as dream-catchers for souvenirs. That is currently the mascot for our Forest City Indians. By the way, two of my grandsons have Indian blood coursing through their veins, but never while they played football were they humiliated to be known as "Indians" nor by their mascot. Some of their T-shirts were inscribed "Pride Tribe"...a reflection on the history and heritage of their ancestors, as well as their teams.
You seem to have forgotten that the Winnebagos or "Winnies" were an Indian tribe after which our river & county were named. Should those names be changed? How about Titonka and Lakota? They were named because of the history of our area. Seems like opening a can of worms to begin changing all of these names.
Karen Monson, Forest City
