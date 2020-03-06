Why should felons get to vote?: Letter

There's a movement afoot to restore the voting rights of felons. That's right. We're talking about men who assault women, molest children, commit hate crimes and terrorists acts, etc., etc., etc. And some people think we should restore their voting rights.

The typical law-abiding Iowan would not trust his money or daughter to such a man. But we should entrust part of our government to them? I wonder what the victims think? I'm sure one or two victims support the move. I suspect that most don't.

Anyhow, I won't be surprised if the felons get their voting rights back. After all, this is america, where criminals have rights and victims don't.

Steve Pearson, Hampton

