Why I've become a Democrat: Letter

People ask me why I, a long-time Republican, have become a crazed Democrat.

Because all lives matter! In my spiritual transformation, all things have changed.

Sorry, but my heart of stone has changed into a heart of flesh as God promised.

I see awful things going on in the country because of Trump. All minorities are being mistreated and made outcasts. No wonder the protests!

But all lives matter. Black lives matter. Immigrant lives matter. LGBTQ lives matter. Muslim lives matter. Virus sick lives matter!

Isaiah 56 states all nations and peoples are welcome in God's house of prayer, despite what many far right Christians say!

For the love of God, all of us should matter to one another, let's be we and us again.

Trump is the reason for all this chaos. Open your eyes.

Steve Russell, Clear Lake

