I’m proud to support Beto O’Rourke for president. He’s the most electable candidate in my opinion, having won so many Republicans over in Texas. I have met him several times and he has the compassion, intelligence, and youthful energy our country needs for eight years of positive leadership.
I have been especially impressed with Beto's fearlessness in calling out the current president's unending lies and cruelty toward those who are not supporters, but are good and patriotic Americans nonetheless.
I also love Beto's ideas and policies for dealing with our immigration issues. The USA has long been a refuge for those looking to escape intolerable and dangerous situations in their homelands, as well as a beacon of opportunity for others who want a better life for themselves and their families. Beto understands these competing interests and will help steer our country back to sane and humane policies.
Lastly, Beto understands we need to do much more to confront the problem of unlimited guns in our society. There are some weapons in this country that no one should have (assault rifles), and we need to keep them out of the hands of dangerous people. Once again, Beto's policies will help us meet everyone's goals of making America safer.
Sue Beckel, Manly
