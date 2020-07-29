Why fostering is important, from a child's eyes: Letter

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I think that people should consider fostering or adopting kids because it can benefit your family and the child, it will put the child out of harm’s way and it will give the child peace of knowing that they next day they won’t be moving houses again.

This is one of the hardest things for a child in foster care to learn, especially if they have been moved several times before being in your care. It can benefit your family because they will be more thankful for each other and thankful that haven’t been through what the child has. It can benefit the child to see how a family should be and should treat each other with love and respect and most kids in the foster care system would not be coming from a family that shows that.

Lastly, and the most important thing I think why you should consider adopting or if you are not ready for that fostering children is to give them hope and a place to call home and a family to rely on whenever they need to.

Writted by CeCe, a former foster care child, and submitted by Bambi Schrader, Four Oaks Family Connections

