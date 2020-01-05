Why does President Trump get to defy subpoenas: Letter

So why do you think that Trump did not obstruct Congress? The executive branch was instructed by Trump not to release any subpoenaed documents to the public’s representatives in Congress. The voters elected these representatives as part of our system of checks and balances that is the basis of our Constitution.
You have free articles remaining.
Historical executive documents belong to the American people. A truckload of documents was turned over by Clinton to Congress for his senate trial. Nixon was subpoenaed for documents and recordings that were turned over to Congress.
Why should Trump be allowed to defy subpoenas? Are you afraid that the documents as well as the employees of the executive branch will prove illegal activity? If Trump is allowed to obstruct Congress, the Senate trial will be considered a mockery and without merit.
Julie Stewart Ziesman, Waukee