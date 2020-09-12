Why can't we all get along?: Letter

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Some of us might very well agree that the ONLY thing Congress has accomplished these past four years was to make sure that the "other side" didn't accomplished anything. Is that what they have been sent to do ?

I am deeply troubled about the dramatic division and hatred in our country. I have read "Let not your heart be troubled." But HOW with all this hate, division and destruction all around us.

I CAN see that "you" have deep convictions and differing opinions. I respect your right to have them.

When I was young, studying the history of our Nation, I could not understand how the "Civil War" could ever have happened here in our beloved land.

However, I am beginning to understand.

Do you believe it is possible to live together peacefully without hate, riots and destruction?

Can we EVER learn to agree to disagree?

Are you willing?

If not, I am afraid we are traveling down a path that could lead to another UN-Civil War.

Bonnie Schmidt, Clear Lake

