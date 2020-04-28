Who is paying attention to the weakening of environmental regulations?

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (800) 433-0560 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Trump administration has been attacking our environmental protection laws during the pandemic crisis. While no one is looking, he has weakened these laws to enrich himself and his cronies.

Many of these laws were enacted after Rachel Carson's book, "Silent Spring," was published. Her book was a major cause of the environmental moment. The cities were so polluted, it was like smoking two packs of cigarettes a day. The rivers were being used as septic systems, factories pouring there waste directly into our streams.

The Republicans say that environmental laws hurt industry and we need to get the government out of the way. Well, they are doing that right now while the country have their eyes on a pandemic. The director of the EPA, Andrew Wheeler, has done just that. he decided to end all enforcement of our environmental laws. The EPA is now allowing polluters a wish list that includes relaxing rules that protect our environment.