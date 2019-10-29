{{featured_button_text}}

Climate change is no longer an emergency, but a global catastrophe! Wake Up!

If you rely on agriculture for your income, I betting this year was not a good one. The same may hold true for construction workers. We all need to practice healthy land stewardship. In the past couple of years I began mowing my grass at 3½ inches in height. In a typical summer (May to October) I mow around 13 times (if I can cut back on that I will). Small steps do help.

I also found that using vinegar and spraying around the curbing will kill most unwanted weeds; however, it will also kill the grass, so be careful. I do have clover and dandelions during the time in which they grow, so what. I have also noticed an increase in honey bees in the yard, due to the clover. Great!

Our environment is like a marriage it needs love, a lifelong commitment, and willingness for success. It’s time for all of us to say “I Do” to an environmentally clean and safe planet. We must reduce our greenhouse gases to survive.

Climate is a non-partisan issue, and the effects are worldwide. As I write this, Japan is experiencing the biggest Tsunami ever; the west is on fire and in a drought. The loss of lives worldwide and the costs will grow in the coming months and years. Learn, Listen, Look, and educate. Listen to the scientist’s, open your eyes, climate changes are at everyone’s backdoor. What’s happening to our planet is overwhelming and no one will escape it. Look at this way, if your health was in stage 3 health failure. How would you modify it? What behavioral changes are you willing to change for a healthier planet?

Mark Suby, Mason City

