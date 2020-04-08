What's more important to you?: Letter

This upcoming election, weather it is federal, state, or local, the issue is who is more important? The corporations hungry for profit or the citizen health and well being?
We need strong environmental laws, a livable wage, a tax code that taxes the wealth to what it was before the Reagan administration, and affordable health care.
We need candidates, and politicians who will stand up for these basic rights that helps all of us. Sure the 1% will take a hit, they been getting a cake walk since the Reagan administration, and their wealth shows this.
The bottom line is, what is more important? Corporate wealth, or your health and well-being?
James Berge, Kensett
