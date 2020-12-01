We've stopped following God's wishes: Letter

The United States has thousands of fine, honest, hardworking, loyal church going people. They are family-oriented. Wonderful to have as a friend and neighbor. However, when they see themselves in a mirror they see a person not dedicated to God but to pre-meditated murder in the first degree.

Life begins at conception in the mother's womb. Abortion murders healthy, helpless babies. Those who believe in abortion disagree with God. Those who practice abortion cannot avoid God's fury.

The opening of our borders will allow people to flood in. Good people, murderers, pedophiles - trash. This will end the United States quickly.

There has been for many years an attempt by leaders of many nations to have one government. Socialism at its worst. Here in our United States there have been some.

Read the book, "None Dare Call It Conspiracy."

Webster Orton, Algona

