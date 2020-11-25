We've lost rural healthcare: Letter

Mitchell County residents have been blessed and extremely fortunate to have Dr. Haganman at MCRHC; he was a huge asset to rural healthcare. Being able to receive treatment from him aided in many tests and diagnoses at a local and personal level. Across the United States, there are fewer and fewer rural healthcare options with stellar physicians available. Now that Dr. Haganman is no longer at MCRHC, many of us have lost our rural community healthcare.

Dr. Haganman has been my provider my entire life. He has cared for me on a professional level, and he has helped me through many emotional and personal times. His knowledge, care, and compassion are what makes him stand out as a first class provider.

As a registered nurse, I had the opportunity to work professionally with Dr. Haganman within this community. He also took a special interest in my professional career, and has helped me to be the nurse I am today.

Dr. Haganman, if you are reading this letter, in addition to the other letters from community members, please know that our community will miss you deeply. I want to extend my sincere thank you for all of the care and help I have received from you over the years.

Kelsey (Nerad) Havlovic, Osage

