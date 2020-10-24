We're digging our own graves: Letter

When an ecosystem is burned to the ground it will likely never return to its past status. Most likely it will emerge as something so much different than it was. Remember, ecosystems include things we may not see with our eyes, but can be seen through a microscope. They are as important as the things our eyes see. An ecosystem is very complicated whether it be a coral reef, rainforest, glacier, marshland, wetland, Mississippi Delta, or a mangrove. They all contribute to a stable planet; by destroying them we are digging our grave. Each year that hole gets deeper. Unfortunately mankind is overwhelmed with greed, and that will eventually lead to his extinction.
Biodiversity is important to an ecosystem. Here is an example; if the forest has only one tree species, let’s say a walnut tree, which means only animals that eat walnuts will survive. If we add an apple tree, that means bees, hummingbirds and a host of other creatures will feed from that tree. The birds will feed on the bugs and worms (this is our food chain). This is biodiversity, a must for us all to survive.
More and more responsible farmers are adopting a sustainable agricultural practice, which means farming without compromising the ability for current or future generations to meet their food and family needs. In order to survive, we all need an understanding of why we need to address the issue of human’s contribution to our climate problem. We need more responsible farmers to join, so what are you waiting for. We are a local group and would welcome your participation. This is an important issue, one that will affect generation far into the future. Productive dialog is needed to help solve this crisis. “We need YOUR help!”
Google Citizen Climate Advocates of NorthIowa.
Mark Suby, Mason City
