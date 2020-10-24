We're digging our own graves: Letter

When an ecosystem is burned to the ground it will likely never return to its past status. Most likely it will emerge as something so much different than it was. Remember, ecosystems include things we may not see with our eyes, but can be seen through a microscope. They are as important as the things our eyes see. An ecosystem is very complicated whether it be a coral reef, rainforest, glacier, marshland, wetland, Mississippi Delta, or a mangrove. They all contribute to a stable planet; by destroying them we are digging our grave. Each year that hole gets deeper. Unfortunately mankind is overwhelmed with greed, and that will eventually lead to his extinction.

Biodiversity is important to an ecosystem. Here is an example; if the forest has only one tree species, let’s say a walnut tree, which means only animals that eat walnuts will survive. If we add an apple tree, that means bees, hummingbirds and a host of other creatures will feed from that tree. The birds will feed on the bugs and worms (this is our food chain). This is biodiversity, a must for us all to survive.