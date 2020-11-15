Wear a mask, for everyone's sake: Letter

Sept. 27, I saw a friend, our church people had prayed for her when we found out she had become one of the people that was hit with COVID-19. She was at Mercy One Hospital for 19 days. From the way she looked and the little I heard from her it's plenty rough to go through. Now she was having after effects, still trusting God while recuperating.
I compared her to my husband after his heart bypass surgery.
Thank God for MercyOne.
Please wear a mask. The person you save may be your own -- and your loved ones.
Erma Petersen, Mason City
