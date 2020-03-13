We've already been 'social distancing' for years

But it's one thing to work from home because you feel like it and you can. It's another to be told that you cannot go spend the day with your co-workers in the office. It's one thing to stream a movie by choice or to choose to watch a basketball game on TV. It's another to be told that you should not go to a movie theater, that you can't go to a basketball game, that concerts have been called off.

It's one thing to order in food because you want to put on your comfy clothes and curl up on the couch. It's another thing to get a note from one of the delivery apps saying you can now request not to even see your delivery person but to have your order left at the front door.

It's one thing to know you can choose the big world anytime, when you're tired of the couch and of texting.

Right now, of course, just a few days in, I want nothing more than to go out to eat with friends, to hug a neighbor, to hold a hand.

I'm hoping we get to the other side of this without large-scale tragedy. There's no way of knowing yet if we will.

But if we do, I'm hoping that the experience of social distancing gives us pause and makes us realize how much we have missed company, not just the company of those we know and love but of strangers.