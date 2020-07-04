We struggle because we've lost God: Letter

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I love studying World War II and the Nazis. The Nazis controlled education, all mass media, and disarmed their citizens. They setup concentration camps, corralled millions of Jews, Christians, blacks, gays, gypsies, etc and marched them to the gas chambers to die. At war's end, the German citizens who CHOSE to comply with the Nazi were forced to enter the concentration camps to observe the horror they allowed to take place in their communities. I've asked "where was the Church?" It was the first one to go.

In 1963, the Supreme Court deemed it unconstitutional for reading the bible in public schools. In my opinion, the result was a tremendous increase of crime, suicides, divorces, all forms of sexual deviancy, fatherlessness, child abuse to Nth degree, drug abuse, corruption in politics, abuse by government agencies, abortion on demand, normalizing things that are not healthy, teaching children they can choose from 40 genders, and last but not least Racism. What a surprise when we go from teaching we were created to we're evolved from apes! No wonder ignorant people look down on others; they're more evolved.