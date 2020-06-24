We should be proud of ourselves for our civility: Letter

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Mason City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In terms of human rights, it is my sincere opinion that we as a community here in Mason City have done a darn good job of promoting friendly relations between all citizens residing within our community.

Friendly relations has been the natural fabric and a trademark of our understanding of the basic human rights for all citizens. This brand of behavior that we have displayed has helped us weather the recent storm in a very civil and harmonious manner. We did good. It shows that we practice a cosmopolitan ethic that respects every individual equally. All of us should be proud of each other that we have taken a "One Community" approach.

Every citizen, despite their private or public position, affiliation, background and the like have behaved exceptionally well, resonating the highest standards of a cosmopolitan ethic and a behavior that echoed pluralism and genuine respect. We have done well and we should be very proud of ourselves. It is no coincidence that Iowa is still rated as one of the top 10 states to live in the USA. Mason City may not be a cosmopolitan city but we carry and practice the cosmopolitan ethic.

Faruk Jessa, Mason City

