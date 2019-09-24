As a conservative, we were proud to see Senator Chuck Grassley celebrate American Wind Week with his op-ed, “Wind powers big opportunity in rural America.” Senator Grassley has become a leading clean energy advocate on the right, which reflects the growing consensus among most conservative voters.
Iowa knows clean energy. After decades of investment, we are now ranked as the nation’s top producer of ethanol and its nearly 4,700 wind turbines generated 34 percent of our electricity in 2018, the second-highest proportion in the nation. Along the way, energy innovation has created thousands of jobs and contributed to economic growth in our state.
Senator Grassley continues to play a big role in that movement, particularly with his ongoing efforts to ensure tax credits continue to be available for current and future clean energy projects. These tax credits have been unequivocally effective — they have attracted numerous investors who have poured many millions of dollars into our clean energy industries.
You have free articles remaining.
Tax credits have certainly boosted wind power, but there are other clean energy resources we should continue to support. Senator Grassley recognizes that any tax credit “extenders” bill should include all expired provisions, including the credit for biomass, biogas, hydropower and other technologies that were not extended in 2015. Those tax credits were “orphaned,” as they were inadvertently left out of a deal struck at that time to extend credits for wind and solar energy.
The returns on our investment in clean energy have proven to spur job creation and economic growth in the Hawkeye State. Senator Grassley should be commended on his leadership on issues like clean energy tax credits and investment in wind energy.
Rob Taylor, Bob Brownell, Bryan Sievers, Ray Gaessar, Shannon Latham, Sheffield
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.