We need to learn from this pandemic: Letter

In the April 12 issue of the Globe was an article discussing President Trump’s partisan distribution of medical supplies involving bypassing FEMA’s triage in putting the most needy first. Earlier Trump claimed the Strategic National Stockpile (SNS) he inherited was “an empty shelf.” Really?
The secret SNS was created in 1999. According to FactCheck.org, the SNS contained in its now 6 warehouses vast amounts of vaccines, antiviral drugs, ventilators, and protective gear for doctors and nurses in cases where supplies were severe enough to risk running out.
Six months before Trump took office, NPR correspondent Nell Greenfieldboyce was allowed in one of those warehouses. Greenfieldboyce saw shelves full of vaccines for bioterrorism, flu pandemics and other infectious diseases. “Rows upon rows of ventilators” there were kept charged monthly and sent out for maintenance yearly. There was even a locked cage where addictive drugs were stored. Expiration dates were checked. Everything was inventoried yearly. Price tag? $7 billion.
Furthermore, the VICE News crew was allowed in and reported on containers filled with “mystery medications and equipment” (including ventilators) for their show aired December 2016.
Dr. O’Toole, former homeland security official under Obama, said what we really need is to use technology to “rapidly design and manufacture what we need when we need it.”
It is my hope that all the players in combating this horrific pandemic will record in detail the lessons, strategies and implementations for the next pandemic that invades us.
Johanna Anderson, Osage
