We need more news on North Iowa opening back up

I agree with Ed Gunderson's letter in the May 17 edition of the Globe Gazette concerning the lack of North Iowa news on KIMT news.
What's the point of having five hours of local news on KIMT Monday through Friday when close to all of it is about Rochester and other Minnesota towns and cities. This means very little is about Mason City and other North Iowa towns and cities.
I feel it would be nice to see more news on how North Iowa is dealing with stores and other businesses opening back up.
Sara Ristau, Klemme
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!